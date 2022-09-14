Create New Account
A Blessing From Heaven For The Bride Of Christ - Watch And Be Blessed!!
gocephas
Published 2 months ago
Hear, what I, your Lord Yeshua Hamashiach tells you... Soon I will renew the face of the Earth... And in a personal purification ... I will attract you to my heart...At last you will understand the greatness of redemption... Mirror

biblegospelbride of christ

