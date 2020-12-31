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What Happened in Nashville?
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159 views • December 31, 2020
In this video I take an intuitive look at the cards to see if there is truth to the official story we are getting regarding the Christmas Day explosion in downtown Nashville TN, and to confirm or dispel rumors that abound regarding this puzzling story.
Please join me on Parler @IntuitiveEdge
On YouTube: Intuitive Edge
Rumble and Bitchute.
If you would like your very own personal Intuitive Tarot Reading from me, you can find me on my blog at:
https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.
Please join me on Parler @IntuitiveEdge
On YouTube: Intuitive Edge
Rumble and Bitchute.
If you would like your very own personal Intuitive Tarot Reading from me, you can find me on my blog at:
https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.
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