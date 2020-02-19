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Be More Selfish
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4 views • February 19, 2020
We are taught from an early age not to be selfish. I disagree with this. We need to become more selfish with regard to our health and fitness. We need to focus more on ourselves and less on the needs of others. We need to be at our best for others and we accomplish this by being more selfish and taking care of ourselves first.
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
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