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Canadian 1776: Angry Citizens Throw Trudeau Out of Every City He Visits
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481 views • September 07, 2021
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was met by a rowdy crowd of protesters on Monday as he campaigned in London, Ontario. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/canadians-rise-up-trudeau-pelted-with-stones-shouted-down-by-angry-citizens/
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