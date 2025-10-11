BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Conspiracy Theory Broadcast: 'Biden Executed in 2020' and 'The Great Awakening' - Full Transcript
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
84 views • 21 hours ago

The world you see is a lie. For the past four years, the "Biden Presidency" has been a meticulously crafted military operation to expose and dismantle the deep state. This is not a theory—it is the official narrative now being revealed.


In this full, unedited War Time Report, John Michael Chambers lays out the evidence:


The execution of Joe Biden in 2020 and the CGI/latex mask replacement.


How world leaders were in on the PSYOP, proving a global alliance.


The strategic silence of President Trump and the ongoing military tribunals.


What the "Global Financial Reset" means for your wealth and how to "Get Out Of The System."


The storm is here. It's time to understand what's really happening behind the news in Ukraine, Gaza, and Washington.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Keywords
president trumpwashingtonukrainegazamilitary tribunalsofficial narrativeglobal financial resetjohn michael chambersmilitary operationglobal alliancewealth protectiondeep state dismantlingbiden psyopjoe biden executioncgi maskget out of the systemwar time reportstrategic silence
