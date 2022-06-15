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Growing Inside The Box
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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0 view • June 15, 2022

Raymond Chang is the CEO & Chairman of the Board for Agrify, the largest provider of cannabis and hemp cultivation solutions, as well as the managing director of NXT Ventures, an early-staged investment fund based in Boston.

Raymond is a serial entrepreneur and founded GigaMedia, the first broadband internet company in Asia. In 2000, the company went public on NASDAQ and raised US$280mm, one of the largest IPOs for an Internet company prior to 2000. Raymond also founded Luckypai, a leading TV shopping company in China which he sold to Lotte Home Shopping for US$160mm.

Summary:

Leasing cannabis equipment

Growing inside the box

The journey to IPO

M&A valuations

#PotStock valuations

Vertical Integrated Agriculture

Using data, science, and technology, Agrify helps cultivators grow smarter, grow better, and grow profitably. As the most vertically integrated solutions provider in the cannabis and hemp industry, they deliver the future of growth with proprietary technology and a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services.

With Precision Extraction and Cascade Sciences recently joining the Agrify family, Agrify continues to deliver quality and consistency from cultivation through extraction and post-processing operations. 

Episode 973 The #TalkingHedge interviews Raymond Chang, Chairman & CEO of Agrify...

https://youtu.be/58E7f0_1aQY

Keywords
cannabisbusinessinvestment
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