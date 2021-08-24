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Typhoid Mary super spreader all people who get vaccinated with those sold called vaccines which are death shots
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113 views • August 24, 2021
Dr. McCullough: Oxford Study Shows Vaxxed Have Become Super-Spreaders
JOIN IN THE DISCUSSION DR. MCCULLOUGH: OXFORD STUDY SHOWS VAXXED HAVE BECOME SUPER-SPREADERS
Today on TruNews, the team connect the dots on the bait and switch going on regarding the so-called ‘approval’ of the Pfizer vaccine. Rick Wiles and Edward Szall investigate the comments by Dr. Peter McCullough, who now maintains that vaccinated health care workers are acting as super-spreaders to the unvaccinated. Schools boards are being lit up by medical professionals who are opposed to mask mandates and the jab.
Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke talk to veteran and election integrity expert Seth Kessel, who provides updates on the fight for the 2020 Election. The team also talks to Christian rappers Bryson Gray and Patriot J, who are standing up to the Satanic influence pervading the modern music industry.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/24/21)
JOIN IN THE DISCUSSION DR. MCCULLOUGH: OXFORD STUDY SHOWS VAXXED HAVE BECOME SUPER-SPREADERS
Today on TruNews, the team connect the dots on the bait and switch going on regarding the so-called ‘approval’ of the Pfizer vaccine. Rick Wiles and Edward Szall investigate the comments by Dr. Peter McCullough, who now maintains that vaccinated health care workers are acting as super-spreaders to the unvaccinated. Schools boards are being lit up by medical professionals who are opposed to mask mandates and the jab.
Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke talk to veteran and election integrity expert Seth Kessel, who provides updates on the fight for the 2020 Election. The team also talks to Christian rappers Bryson Gray and Patriot J, who are standing up to the Satanic influence pervading the modern music industry.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/24/21)
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