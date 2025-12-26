Russia's radar reconnaissance satellite, successful launch yesterday

About a New Satellite📝

And Old Problems of the Space Constellation

Yesterday, a successful launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket took place from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the interests of the Ministry of Defense. Although they did not officially announce what was put into orbit, with a certain probability, it is the Obzor-R spacecraft.

What is notable about it? This is a radar reconnaissance satellite that, thanks to its AFAR radar, can obtain images of objects under any weather conditions on Earth. It is in a polar orbit and "covers" the territory of Russia.

A key point is the capabilities of the installed Kasatka-R complex: according to some reports (https://russianspaceweb.com/obzor_r.html), it allows shooting with a resolution of one meter — a relatively high indicator by current standards.

🖍Considering that radar reconnaissance satellites in the Russian orbital constellation began to be launched a couple of years ago, and they can still be counted on one hand, the Obzor-R will definitely strengthen its capabilities.

🚩At the same time, in this direction, to put it mildly, there is room for improvement. Reconnaissance satellites with the necessary resolution are extremely few: the problem has been known for a long time, but during the SMO, it has become fully apparent.

❗️This again reminds us: drones are drones, but other types of reconnaissance cannot completely replace them. Especially space reconnaissance, without which it is impossible to wage a modern war against a serious opponent.