© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
About a New Satellite📝
And Old Problems of the Space Constellation
Yesterday, a successful launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket took place from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the interests of the Ministry of Defense. Although they did not officially announce what was put into orbit, with a certain probability, it is the Obzor-R spacecraft.
What is notable about it? This is a radar reconnaissance satellite that, thanks to its AFAR radar, can obtain images of objects under any weather conditions on Earth. It is in a polar orbit and "covers" the territory of Russia.
A key point is the capabilities of the installed Kasatka-R complex: according to some reports (https://russianspaceweb.com/obzor_r.html), it allows shooting with a resolution of one meter — a relatively high indicator by current standards.
🖍Considering that radar reconnaissance satellites in the Russian orbital constellation began to be launched a couple of years ago, and they can still be counted on one hand, the Obzor-R will definitely strengthen its capabilities.
🚩At the same time, in this direction, to put it mildly, there is room for improvement. Reconnaissance satellites with the necessary resolution are extremely few: the problem has been known for a long time, but during the SMO, it has become fully apparent.
❗️This again reminds us: drones are drones, but other types of reconnaissance cannot completely replace them. Especially space reconnaissance, without which it is impossible to wage a modern war against a serious opponent.