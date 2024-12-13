The Escalation of the Situation in the Middle East: Highlights of the Week 6-12 December 2024⚡️

The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week December 6 - 12, 2024

▪️Yemeni Houthis reported drone and missile attacks on U.S. Navy facilities in the Red Sea region. The targets were allegedly three U.S. supply ships and two destroyers in the Gulf of Aden, but without confirmation.

▪️Ansar Allah militants also launched drones at Ashkelon and Tel Aviv. However, Israeli media reported no hits or air defense operations during this period.

▪️The most high-profile event was the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria. Militants entered Damascus without much resistance, where they formed a transitional government.

▪️Contrary to official directives of the “Syrian opposition”, attacks on members of minorities began in the country. Jihadists killed several Alawites and vandalized Shiite and Christian shrines.

▪️The instability in the former Arab republic was expectedly exploited by the Israeli government. It annexed the demilitarized zone of Quneitra to the east of the occupied Golan Heights.

▪️The IDF units did not stop there, occupying areas in the province of Rif Dimashq without a fight. At the same time, the new authorities declared that the devastated country was not ready for a possible war with the Israelis.

▪️The Israeli Air Force also carried out a massive strike on several Syrian provinces at once. The reason given was to prevent SAA strategic weapons from falling into the hands of the opposition.

▪️In eastern Syria, there was nevertheless fighting between militants and pro-Kurdish forces in Deir ez-Zor. Former rebels managed to occupy the entire western bank of the Euphrates River after the withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces.