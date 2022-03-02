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BREAKING! - SPECIAL COUNSEL MICHAEL GABLEMAN CALLS FOR THE DESERTIFICATION OF WI.
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100 views • March 02, 2022
The Pete Santilli Show Episode 2838 6 PM - Video Clips - Special Counsel Michael Gableman Calls for the Decertification of Wisconsin. Michael Gableman says Facebook CEO's $8.8 million into Wisconsin's Democrat cities was election bribery in violation of the law. He also showed video evidence of nursing home patients suffering from dementia who “Voted” in 2020 Election. This is not the only state that this fraud/abuse took place in. Share this far and wide.
The Pete Santilli Show Archive: https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20263
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/breaking-wisconsin-special-counsel-michael-gableman-calls-decertification-wisconsin-2020-election-results/
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The Pete Santilli Show Archive: https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20263
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/breaking-wisconsin-special-counsel-michael-gableman-calls-decertification-wisconsin-2020-election-results/
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🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
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🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
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