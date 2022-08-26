FBI to Use Ashley Biden Diary Guilty Plea to Turn the Screws on James O'Keefe |EP 3094-6PM





The FBI will use the Ashley Biden diary conviction to pursue Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe.

On Thursday the two individuals who found Ashley Biden’s diary at a halfway house pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.

The guilty plea of Florida pair Robert Kurlander, 58, and Aimee Harris, 40, will be used to turn the screws on James O’Keefe.

Harris found Ashley Biden’s diary at a halfway house in Palm Beach in 2020 and sold it to Project Veritas for $40,000.

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