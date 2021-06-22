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The HECK? Why is the NAVY Doing THIS NOW? ISS Film MOTHER-SHIP? BUCKLE-UP! 2021
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150 views • June 22, 2021
In an incredible disregard for life, the US Navy has used a 40,000lb explosive to test a warship in 'Full Ship Shock Trial.' The explosions indiscriminately kill untold numbers of fish and other marine organisms in the vicinity and can damage or destroy the physical environment.
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