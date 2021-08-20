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On the Kevin J. Johnston Show we have the ANTI-MASKER'S CLUB!
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12 views • August 20, 2021
Aug 18, 2021
On the Kevin J. Johnston Show we have the ANTI-MASKER'S CLUB!
On Tonight's Show, we have guest Ethan, from Anti Maskers Club. Ethan discusses his experiences with going into places of restaurants that are now wanting proof of the poison in your system before you can dine in or sit outside of their establishment.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary (Timewww.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston)
(http://www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston)
(http://www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3)
(http://www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3)
(http://www.KJJRadio.com)
(http://www.noblesavages.me)
(https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie1/)
(https://www.periscope.tv/Derek64149770/1BdGYYrLjZQGX)
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect
www.calgarymayor.co
DONATE TODAY! -www.KevinJJohnston.me
On the Kevin J. Johnston Show we have the ANTI-MASKER'S CLUB!
On Tonight's Show, we have guest Ethan, from Anti Maskers Club. Ethan discusses his experiences with going into places of restaurants that are now wanting proof of the poison in your system before you can dine in or sit outside of their establishment.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary (Timewww.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston)
(http://www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston)
(http://www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3)
(http://www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3)
(http://www.KJJRadio.com)
(http://www.noblesavages.me)
(https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie1/)
(https://www.periscope.tv/Derek64149770/1BdGYYrLjZQGX)
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect
www.calgarymayor.co
DONATE TODAY! -www.KevinJJohnston.me
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