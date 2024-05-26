Jubilee: Fake vs. Real

The Bible speaks of the blowing of horn, every 50 years, on the Day of Atonement, commonly called the Jubilee year as the Temple Institute reported about on 24 May 2024. Is it related to the Day of Pentecost that comes in the Spring or the every 25 year Roman Catholic Jubilee (the next one which runs from December 24, 2024 through January 6, 2026)or something else? What is a Jubilee? What about land reform and debt forgiveness? Did this help as a societal economic reset or opportunity? What does the Bible say about the Jubilee? Will Jesus fulfill it, according to the Book of Isaiah, perhaps at the start of the millennial reign? What about the millennial and post-millennial Kingdom of God. Have the K-wave cycle, Mayan records, and even those of ancient Greece and Rome point to waves of cycles and booms coming around each 50-60 years throughout history? Did the old Worldwide Church of God teach anything about the Jubilee? When might the Jubilee year be? Might it be within the next decade? Could there be an eternal 'Jubilee' which will be better and, of course, last longer than the one in Leviticus 25 that only lasted one year?





