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DECIPHERING THE AGENDA OF BILL GATES - DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)
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83 views • July 24, 2020
As the biggest financial contributor of the World Hell Organization (WHO), Eugenist Bill Gates and his philosophy on world population growth has come under fire, along with his global push for DNA Changing GMO Vaccines. Del sifts through Bill’s previous TED talks and promotional videos to ask the question on everyone’s mind: what is Bill Gates planning for our future and why the hell is he in-charge of anything?
The simple Truth is the world is nowhere near overpopulated. If Big Oil can be shut down, release all of the Free Energy Devices, set-up Free Energy Desalinization Plants around the world's oceans, and then pump fresh water through the millions of miles of oil pipelines, the earth would be a tropic oasis with endless forests and farms. Instead, evil governments push a false water shortage narrative on a water plane(t) called earth which has 70% surface water, and nearly endless amounts of subsurface water. It is estimated the earth could easily support a population of 20 to 30 billion or more, and we are at 6.8 billion now. Governments push GMOs, chem-trailing, fluoridated/chlorinated drinking water, Rockefeller medicine with Big Pharma, killer vaccinations, deforestation, 5G 60 GHZ frequencies, and so much more. Governments on earth are for MIND CONTROL, they have nothing to do with public service. Citizens of the earth are thought of as property, sheep/cattle, and worker slaves; nothing more. According to The Georgia Guidestones, THEY want to thin the flock/herd down on earth to a population to 500 million before people Wake Up and get rid of The Establishment altogether. Population control is about SUSTAINABILITY OF THE ESTABLISHMENT, not about sustainability of the earth.
Additional Research.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[All Social] https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
IF THIS DOESN'T WAKE YOU UP, "NOTHING WILL" - WAIT TILL THE END - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2753757f-1943-4cca-b9ab-993d546c1354
"IT BECAME SOMETHING WE GET TO DO TOGETHER, WE'RE PARTNERS IN CRIME" - BILL GATES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2cc0b1c7-04ff-41f9-894f-f7024a8c30bc
HOW BILL GATES MONOPOLIZED GLOBAL HEALTH - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/595e6ccc-5fdc-45df-bb3c-685deb9a778f
BILL GATES' PLAN TO VACCINATE THE WORLD - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/358e07f1-3962-45a0-a193-b2a080423eeb
BILL GATES AND THE POPULATION CONTROL GRID - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8427ca15-50ee-4b0c-8ff7-1f1f44206581
MEET BILL GATES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e531d29a-32c4-4b5e-8dfa-073f6144e228
WHO CONTROLS THE GATES FAMILY? - REALLY GRACEFUL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/59fccf53-6c1d-4799-b5b0-ade31d12df09
THE GLOBAL HEALTH MAFIA PROTECTION RACKET - AMAZING POLLY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/707020e0-930c-48c7-9629-106dda72754b
MORE PUBLIC HEALTH MAFIA CONNECTIONS - AMAZING POLLY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5dec4aca-3c9c-4e25-a0df-f14ff5f634f2
BOOM! GUESS WHO IS CALLING THE SHOTS ON HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION? - AMAZING POLLY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5dccd24c-01c7-4fbd-9f0b-c6ea60fd3ad7
Del Bigtree on The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
The simple Truth is the world is nowhere near overpopulated. If Big Oil can be shut down, release all of the Free Energy Devices, set-up Free Energy Desalinization Plants around the world's oceans, and then pump fresh water through the millions of miles of oil pipelines, the earth would be a tropic oasis with endless forests and farms. Instead, evil governments push a false water shortage narrative on a water plane(t) called earth which has 70% surface water, and nearly endless amounts of subsurface water. It is estimated the earth could easily support a population of 20 to 30 billion or more, and we are at 6.8 billion now. Governments push GMOs, chem-trailing, fluoridated/chlorinated drinking water, Rockefeller medicine with Big Pharma, killer vaccinations, deforestation, 5G 60 GHZ frequencies, and so much more. Governments on earth are for MIND CONTROL, they have nothing to do with public service. Citizens of the earth are thought of as property, sheep/cattle, and worker slaves; nothing more. According to The Georgia Guidestones, THEY want to thin the flock/herd down on earth to a population to 500 million before people Wake Up and get rid of The Establishment altogether. Population control is about SUSTAINABILITY OF THE ESTABLISHMENT, not about sustainability of the earth.
Additional Research.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[All Social] https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
IF THIS DOESN'T WAKE YOU UP, "NOTHING WILL" - WAIT TILL THE END - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2753757f-1943-4cca-b9ab-993d546c1354
"IT BECAME SOMETHING WE GET TO DO TOGETHER, WE'RE PARTNERS IN CRIME" - BILL GATES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2cc0b1c7-04ff-41f9-894f-f7024a8c30bc
HOW BILL GATES MONOPOLIZED GLOBAL HEALTH - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/595e6ccc-5fdc-45df-bb3c-685deb9a778f
BILL GATES' PLAN TO VACCINATE THE WORLD - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/358e07f1-3962-45a0-a193-b2a080423eeb
BILL GATES AND THE POPULATION CONTROL GRID - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8427ca15-50ee-4b0c-8ff7-1f1f44206581
MEET BILL GATES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e531d29a-32c4-4b5e-8dfa-073f6144e228
WHO CONTROLS THE GATES FAMILY? - REALLY GRACEFUL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/59fccf53-6c1d-4799-b5b0-ade31d12df09
THE GLOBAL HEALTH MAFIA PROTECTION RACKET - AMAZING POLLY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/707020e0-930c-48c7-9629-106dda72754b
MORE PUBLIC HEALTH MAFIA CONNECTIONS - AMAZING POLLY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5dec4aca-3c9c-4e25-a0df-f14ff5f634f2
BOOM! GUESS WHO IS CALLING THE SHOTS ON HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION? - AMAZING POLLY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5dccd24c-01c7-4fbd-9f0b-c6ea60fd3ad7
Del Bigtree on The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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