EP 2653-8AM IS ISRAEL THE SECRET 'TRUMP CARD' IN THE WAR AGAINST COMMUNISM?  

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“There goes the royal family,” one attendee quipped as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were inundated with hellos and selfie requests. At the brand-new Museum of Tolerance, highlights from the signing of the Abraham Accords played as the former President’s daughter and son-in-law, former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other Trump administration alumni mingled with the rich and powerful over ceviche, steaks, and plenty of drinks.
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