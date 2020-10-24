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Kundalini Yoga: An Introduction.
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22 views • October 24, 2020
Kundalini yoga is a combination of breath, movement, and sound. It derives from the Sanskrit word kundal, which translates to “coiled energy.” We all have energy gathered at the base of our spine and, through the practice of Kundalini, we bring that energy up our spine through the seven chakras, and out the crown of our head. For more info visit: https://abundanceflow.ca/
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