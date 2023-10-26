Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1st Time Buying A Home? Worried About A Loan? Let This Longtime RE Agent Help Make Your First Property Buying Experience A Good One
channel image
All Advisors
10 Subscribers
11 views
Published Thursday
1st Time Buying A Home? Worried About A Loan? Let This Longtime RE Agent Help Make Your First Property Buying Experience A Good One

NY Real Estate Agent CHRIS BERGER is a licensed real estate agent in NY and FL – https://bergerpoints..com


Chris is a Home Masonry Expert and realtor with a combined 40+ years of property management, sales and renovation experience.

Chris specializes in helping 1st time home buyers and investors find the deals they really want!



Get your copy of The BergerPoints 1st Time Home Buyers Check List here: https://madmimi.com/signups/142e188b3a664d9b8a3acfe382d1cfc3/join




#experiencedrealtor #firsttimehomebuyer #firsttimehomebuyers #firsttimebuyer #realtor #propertymanagement #propertyinvesting #fixandfliprealestate #fixandflips #fixandsell #fixandfliprealestate #saleofland #putnamcounty #putnamny #duchesscountyny #tipsforbuyingahome #tipsforbuyers #tipsforbuyingahousein2023 #tipsforbuyingahouse #tipsforbuyingyourfirsthouse #buyahouse #howtobuyahouse #howtobuyahome #howtofixahome #howtofixahomeandremodelit


experienced realtor, first time home buyer, first time home buyers, first time buyer, realtor, propertymanagement, propertyinvesting, fixandfliprealestate, fixandflips, fixandsell, saleofland, putnamcounty, putnamny, duchesscountyny, tipsforbuyingahome, tipsforbuyers,  tipsforbuyingahouse, tipsforbuyingyourfirsthouse, buyahouse, howtobuyahouse, howtobuyahome, howtofixahome, mortgage rate tips, seller financing, lower your interest rate


Keywords
realtorpropertymanagementfirst time home buyerspropertyinvestingfixandfliprealestatefixandflipsfixandsellsaleoflandputnamcountyputnamnyduchesscountynytipsforbuyingahometipsforbuyerstipsforbuyingahousetipsforbuyingyourfirsthousebuyahousehowtobuyahousehowtobuyahomehowtofixahomeseller financinglower your interest ratemortgage rate tipsexperienced realtorfirst time home buyerfirst time buyer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket