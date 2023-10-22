Escape The World (2023 metal song, audio only)

Under the dome ruled by evil
Always trying to enslave people
They use their weapons or their debt
They have all these taxes to collect
In this world, not of it
The world is corrupted
We must ascend above it
Escape the World
The love of money is the root of all evil
This is how they control people
They collapse their own system to go digital
Using disease, famine, war, and needles
In this world, not of it
The world is corrupted
We must ascend above it
Escape the World
