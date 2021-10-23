© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doublejabbed people dies a lot
Follow
0
Share
Report
56 views • October 23, 2021
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai, account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. If in Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665
1. 70 per cent of the people who died in UK in September were double jabbed
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/70-per-cent-of-the-people-who-died-in-uk-in-september-were-double-jabbed_Au5vq5kxoSZLTjw.html
2. BREAKING EU PARLIAMENT OPPOSES VACCINE MANDATE AGENDA 22/10/2021 BUT WHAT WILL HAPPEN LATER THIS WINTER ?
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/breaking-eu-parliament-opposes-vaccine-mandate-agenda-22-10-2021_42heUX5bLkHAWFm.html
3. DEPOPULATION- AGENDA 21 UNITED NATIONS NWO. Now its renamed to agenda 2030. Same shit as the Great Reset and Build Back Better.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/depopulation-agenda-21-united-nations-nwo_GAKPDahkJcXLnOK.html
4. Nick Fuentes and Stew Peters represent the epitome of TRUTH and COURAGE, and their two worlds collided on "The Stew Peters Show" today.
https://rumble.com/vo3emd-nick-fuentes-and-stew-peters-america-first-or-eternal-slavery.html
5. English # 8 - Sweden Today Oct 22. A swedish friend of mine in Manila can give you news about whats going on in Sweden. His channel is Swexit TV.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWYzF67I6ag
1. 70 per cent of the people who died in UK in September were double jabbed
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/70-per-cent-of-the-people-who-died-in-uk-in-september-were-double-jabbed_Au5vq5kxoSZLTjw.html
2. BREAKING EU PARLIAMENT OPPOSES VACCINE MANDATE AGENDA 22/10/2021 BUT WHAT WILL HAPPEN LATER THIS WINTER ?
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/breaking-eu-parliament-opposes-vaccine-mandate-agenda-22-10-2021_42heUX5bLkHAWFm.html
3. DEPOPULATION- AGENDA 21 UNITED NATIONS NWO. Now its renamed to agenda 2030. Same shit as the Great Reset and Build Back Better.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/depopulation-agenda-21-united-nations-nwo_GAKPDahkJcXLnOK.html
4. Nick Fuentes and Stew Peters represent the epitome of TRUTH and COURAGE, and their two worlds collided on "The Stew Peters Show" today.
https://rumble.com/vo3emd-nick-fuentes-and-stew-peters-america-first-or-eternal-slavery.html
5. English # 8 - Sweden Today Oct 22. A swedish friend of mine in Manila can give you news about whats going on in Sweden. His channel is Swexit TV.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWYzF67I6ag
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.