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'MYSTERY SEEDS'- Chinese Bioterrorism, or False Flag to Control Seeds-
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24 views • July 28, 2020
Ice Age Farmer makes a case for False flag, but I think its more a 'agro-terrorism' attempt. There could be invasive, roundup and other herbicide resistant plants that would be invasive and destructive to our ecosystem and perhaps to agruiculture systems as well. That seems more likely, but it could be both, with the panic that could be raised after some of these plants get loosed.
Interesting, none the less.
Interesting, none the less.
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