BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE EARLY CHURCH Part 6: Lying to the Holy Spirit
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
131 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 4 days ago

The apostles had not anticipated so many people would respond to conviction of the Holy Spirit. They were completely unprepared to deal with such a great influx of believers after the Day of Pentecost.

There was no church building for the growing congregation as they were spread out in home groups, mentored by the apostles and the 70 others. Commune living developed as people sold their possessions to support the many Jews that had come from other nations.

Ananias and Sapphira also sold a possession with the intent to give the proceeds to the church. They wanted the recognition for such a noble act, but felt the money gained from the sale was too great to give away and so they hatched a plan to hold back a portion.

Peter confronted Ananias and Sapphira about their ruse and the third person of the Godhead killed them. So what is the takeaway? God is holy. Don’t think that you can lie to the Holy Spirit and get away with it!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2025/RLJ-2002.pdf

RLJ-2002 -- FEBRUARY 16, 2025

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
holy spiritjewsapostlesholyliepeterconvictiongodheadcongregationbelieversananiaschurch buildingsapphiramentoredday of pentecosthome groupsnoble act
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Romanian blueprint: Leaked docs show EU&#8217;s plan to censor conservatives before elections

The Romanian blueprint: Leaked docs show EU’s plan to censor conservatives before elections

Willow Tohi
Weather Wars: The sky is no longer the limit, but a battleground

Weather Wars: The sky is no longer the limit, but a battleground

Kevin Hughes
Undercover Sting Exposes How NYC Elections Are Vulnerable to Non-Citizen Voting

Undercover Sting Exposes How NYC Elections Are Vulnerable to Non-Citizen Voting

Douglas Harrington
Patel: FBI has UNCOVERED sources of Antifa funding

Patel: FBI has UNCOVERED sources of Antifa funding

Ramon Tomey
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: How &#8220;sacred lovemaking&#8221; and the &#8220;inner smile&#8221; are the ultimate energy cleanses

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: How “sacred lovemaking” and the “inner smile” are the ultimate energy cleanses

Jacob Thomas
Apartment prepping: A practical guide to building resilience when you rent

Apartment prepping: A practical guide to building resilience when you rent

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy