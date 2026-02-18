THE EARLY CHURCH Part 6: Lying to the Holy Spirit

The apostles had not anticipated so many people would respond to conviction of the Holy Spirit. They were completely unprepared to deal with such a great influx of believers after the Day of Pentecost.

There was no church building for the growing congregation as they were spread out in home groups, mentored by the apostles and the 70 others. Commune living developed as people sold their possessions to support the many Jews that had come from other nations.

Ananias and Sapphira also sold a possession with the intent to give the proceeds to the church. They wanted the recognition for such a noble act, but felt the money gained from the sale was too great to give away and so they hatched a plan to hold back a portion.

Peter confronted Ananias and Sapphira about their ruse and the third person of the Godhead killed them. So what is the takeaway? God is holy. Don’t think that you can lie to the Holy Spirit and get away with it!

