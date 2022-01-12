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Mothers lining up to sacrifice their kids to the covid poison.
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100 views • January 12, 2022
Mothers lining up to sacrifice their children on the 12th January, 2022.
Gold Coast, Qld, Australia.
The criminals approved this poison for 5 to 11 year olds in Australia on 10th January, 2022.
As you can see there no shortage of parents willing to lead their children to the slaughter. And there's already reports of a 5 year old girl passing away on Sydney immediately following the jab.
Absolutely heartbreaking. But what do you say to that?
How long have we been screaming it from the roof tops this thing is poison?
How long?
I don't know what else to say.
Gold Coast, Qld, Australia.
The criminals approved this poison for 5 to 11 year olds in Australia on 10th January, 2022.
As you can see there no shortage of parents willing to lead their children to the slaughter. And there's already reports of a 5 year old girl passing away on Sydney immediately following the jab.
Absolutely heartbreaking. But what do you say to that?
How long have we been screaming it from the roof tops this thing is poison?
How long?
I don't know what else to say.
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