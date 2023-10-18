Create New Account
War is not healthy for Children and other living things
Waken Your Spirit
Circa 1969 thousnads of mothers joined Another Mother for PEace - a letter writing campaign. 5 years later we were successful in ending this horrible war which killed over 50,000 American men. The grief still stays with menay of us. I stand for peace - always.

Keywords
warpeacespirit

