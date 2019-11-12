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Quantum Computers Are Driving Global Geoengineering Programs - Doug Diamond w/ Anthony Patch
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299 views • November 12, 2019
"Quantum Computers Are Driving Global Weather Weaponization + Geoengineering Programs - Doug Diamond with Special Guest Anthony Patch - The Diamond Report 11/12/19"
http://www.youtube.com/diamondisc
http://www.anthonypatch.com
http://www.patreon.com/anthonypatch
http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org
http://www.thediamond.report
https://www.facebook.com/thediamondreport
http://www.facebook.com/diamondisc
http://www.gab.ai/diamondisc
http://www.minds.com/diamondisc
http://www.youtube.com/diamondisc
http://www.anthonypatch.com
http://www.patreon.com/anthonypatch
http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org
http://www.thediamond.report
https://www.facebook.com/thediamondreport
http://www.facebook.com/diamondisc
http://www.gab.ai/diamondisc
http://www.minds.com/diamondisc
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