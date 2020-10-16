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SHOCKING VIDEO: CCP OPENLY ADMITS CONTROLLING DEMS and DNC and 3 HARD DRIVES
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78 views • October 16, 2020
Luther Broke the news heavy day 9-24 About 3 hard disk Jian (Zemin), who (Qinghong). Bangladesh (built column) shot, and the US Department of Justice issued an important material 3 hard drives. The efforts of his commardes. the final data sent to th hand of President Trump. null
In addition, CCP gave known copies to Nancy Pelosi the first hard disk: Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden sexual video tapes, video and other child abuse, Not only that there Hengtebaideng and Xi (nearly flat), Wang (Qishan) signed a secret agreement, involving $4.5 billion. Second hard drive: Xi, Wang hiding assets in the US and the so called architectural project (bastard map) third hard drive: Virus chemical and biological weapons null
路德9-24日重磅爆料：关于三个硬盘江（泽民）、曾（庆红）、孟（建柱）出手了，给美国司法部发了一份重要的资料—3个硬盘。在战友的努力下，最终资料送到了川普总统手中
In addition, CCP gave known copies to Nancy Pelosi the first hard disk: Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden sexual video tapes, video and other child abuse, Not only that there Hengtebaideng and Xi (nearly flat), Wang (Qishan) signed a secret agreement, involving $4.5 billion. Second hard drive: Xi, Wang hiding assets in the US and the so called architectural project (bastard map) third hard drive: Virus chemical and biological weapons null
路德9-24日重磅爆料：关于三个硬盘江（泽民）、曾（庆红）、孟（建柱）出手了，给美国司法部发了一份重要的资料—3个硬盘。在战友的努力下，最终资料送到了川普总统手中
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