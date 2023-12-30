Create New Account
2023 Highlights, You Can Suppress The Truth, But You Can't Hide It. - David Icke Dot-Connector
What is happening
News

#DAVIDICKE #AGENDA2030 #CLOWNWORLD

Source: https://www.ickonic.com/ Description: This week we revisit David's top moments of 2023, diving into the truth behind global headlines—from the woke movement to climate change and more.

Keywords
newsclimate changemilitaryhaarpweather manipulationco2pentagontransgenderdavid ickeagenda 2030green energyhighlightsclown world2023covid hoaxglobal warrming

