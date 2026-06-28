⚡🌐🌐 THE WAR WILL CONTINUE UNTIL FINISHED!

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The 2300 Days of Daniel ended yesterday on June 26th 2026. so that means that the war in Iran will be finished up on this side of that time cycle. now we await the finishing up of this prophecy. It is going to happen for sure because the Bible has declared it. so lift up your heads your redemption draws and I