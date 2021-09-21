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EVERY SINGLE CHILD LIVES EVEN THOUGH THEY DIED AT THE HANDS OF SATANIC WORSHIP AND SACRIFICE
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33 views • September 21, 2021
EVERY SINGLE CHILD LIVES EVEN THOUGH THEY DIED AT THE HANDS OF SATANIC WORSHIP AND SACRIFICE - Jesus said, “Let the children come to me. Don’t stop them! For the Kingdom of Heaven belongs to those who are like these children.” I am the resurrection and the life. Anyone who believes in me will live, even after dying. Everyone who lives in me and believes in me will never ever die."
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