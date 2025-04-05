"Theoretical Healthcare" ~ MBAN AGAIN … NOT THEORETICAL! NEXTGEN 2030 BUSINESS MARKETSHARE JOBS!

medical body area network

A Medical Body Area Network (MBAN) is a wireless network consisting of small, low-power devices that are worn or implanted on or near the human body to collect and transmit physiological and health-related data.

.

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html

.

Medical Implant Communications Service

.

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/1423241

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Medical_Device_Radiocommunications_Service

.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002

.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

.

https://www.everythingrf.com/community/what-is-mics

.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11010666/

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405959516301035

~

https://www.nano.gov/

.

https://www.itu.int/dms_pub/itu-s/opb/jnl/S-JNL-VOL2.ISSUE3-2021-A08-PDF-E.pdf

.

internet of bio nano things

.

https://ioe.eng.cam.ac.uk/Research/Research-Areas

.

https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

Join us for many stem cells & groovey tunes

.

https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2012/05/genachowski-remarks-on-unleashing-spectrum-for-medical-body-area-networks

.

https://www.mobihealthnews.com/content/fcc-opens-website-healthcare-providers-register-their-medical-body-area-network-deployments

.

https://homox.io/

.

Medical Implant Communications Service

.

correction - the fcc chairman is further in the video and is introduced by the hospital chairman

.

https://math.nist.gov/mcsd/savg/vis/BodyAreaNetwork/index.html

.

https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-digital-nervous-system-DNS-a-smart-healthcare-body-area-network-BAN-Separate_fig1_350732597

.

Machine learning (ML) is a subfield of artificial intelligence (AI) that enables computers to learn from data without being explicitly programmed, improving their performance and accuracy over time through experience.

.

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/29112-passive-hardware-considerations-for-medical-body-area-network-transceivers

.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/fcc-gives-medical-body-area-networks-clean-bill-of-health

.

patient monitoring market share

.

magnetic human body communication

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654789/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/

bioelectricy

Bioelectricity encompasses the electrical phenomena that are intrinsically generated by living organisms, including the electrical potentials and currents that occur within cells, tissues, and organs.

.

Bioelectromagnetics is a field that studies the interaction between electromagnetic fields and biological systems, encompassing both the effects of external fields on living organisms and the electromagnetic fields produced by living cells and tissues

.

https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

Join us