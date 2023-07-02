Create New Account
P.4 Mullein tea chat with EK: The Trinity: Dad, Mum, and the Kid; flu jab propaganda; stray kittens; The Bend of the Ages; nettles; laughing yoga Bead Happy; drunk birds; The I AM. MVI_2445-6merged
EK the Urban Yeti
44 views
Published Sunday

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/db934f74-3b08-4db3-8471-2f527cd1f8cc

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/e48da321-9d97-41ef-8bd2-44bfcd909659

Watch P.3 here:

Today’s topics are several, from the Sunday Times’, Western Australia, latest push to get children flu-vaccinated, to stray kittens in the yard, to my laughing yoga daily discipline thanks to ‘Bead Happy DBA’, to nettles growing among the weeds, to green-eye birds getting drunk on fermented grapes, to the Bend of the Ages courtesy of absolute gravity, The Trinity, absolute family pattern, to the ineffable mystery of unqualified infinity, the I AM, and more besides. I am drinking mullein tea every day now, to try to loosen and expel mucus and phlegm from my chest, given my propensity these days to pneumonia. This may become a regular chat à la Dr Jane Ruby’s ‘Coffee Chat’. This is not medical advice.

Keywords
gardenlogichomethe trinitysunday timesmullein teanettlesgreen-eye birdsfermented grapesflu-jabsbend of the agesthe i amthe traditional familysource-derivative

