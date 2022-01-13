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EntertheStars: SKYNET Will Be Self Aware... [12.01.2022]
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10 views • January 13, 2022
Links:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-03-03/china-tries-its-hand-at-pre-crime
https://ipvm.com/reports/sharpeyes
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skynet_(satellite)
https://www.electronicdesign.com/technologies/embedded-revolution/article/21805784/5gits-not-here-yet-but-closer-than-you-think
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skynet_(Terminator)
6,448 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
104K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6GNEtL3E-6U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-03-03/china-tries-its-hand-at-pre-crime
https://ipvm.com/reports/sharpeyes
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skynet_(satellite)
https://www.electronicdesign.com/technologies/embedded-revolution/article/21805784/5gits-not-here-yet-but-closer-than-you-think
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skynet_(Terminator)
6,448 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
104K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6GNEtL3E-6U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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