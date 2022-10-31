The change in the U.S. policy regarding the use of nuclear weapons and the release of the information about the PLA Rocket Force will have no impact on Xi’s take at Taiwan

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10/30/2022 Miles Guo: The change in the U.S. policy regarding the use of nuclear weapons and the release of the information about the PLA Rocket Force will have no impact on Xi’s strategy to launch a blitzkrieg against Taiwan en