$50 MILLION Silver & Gold - It's Just The Beginning | Andy Schectman

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A billionaire recently purchased $50 million in silver and gold from Miles Franklin precious Metals Investments. Andy Schectman, CEO & president of Miles Franklin, says it would be impossible to fill another order like that by the end of the year given current inventories. But he expects more of the extremely wealthy to move into physical precious metals. This order could just be the beginning.