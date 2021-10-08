THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)

Western Freemasonry and their Masonic funded Eastern Communist friends won World War 2. Everything we see today stems from that Jewish Masonic victory. All Freemasons in politics know the aim is a ONE WORLD COMMUNIST DICTATORSHIP. All policies today aid the minorities aimed at breaking down the family, the very basis of white culture. Hitler knew who was behind it and now so do you. DENNIS WISE has posted this documentary on YouTube for free watching and downloading, and YouTube deleted and banned it very quickly. He has also uploaded his entire TRILOGY online at ARCHIVE . ORG and the link is below. TRUTH IS THE NEW HATE SPEECH! Enjoy!



"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major