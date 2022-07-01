THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [1 of 3] Friday 7/1/22 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

WHITE HOUSE TELLS AMERICANS TO ACCEPT HIGH GAS PRICES, “LIBERAL WORLD ORDER”The Biden White House is demolishing America from within to serve its globalists masters

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