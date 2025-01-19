TikTok Goes Dark On Sunday. Donald Trump. Xi Jinping, & 1st Amendment. Biden Inauguration Blackout

TikTok says it will ‘go dark’ in US on Sunday unless Biden acts. App used by 170 million people in US will become unavailable unless outgoing president directs DoJ not to enforce law, company says





The Skies Over Beijing Turn Black in Middle of Day as Government Passes New Laws Against Christians. The skies over Beijing turned dark and black in the middle of the day on Thursday, as the Communist Party came together for an annual meeting.





Supreme Court Backs Law Requiring TikTok to Be Sold or Banned. The decision came a week after the justices heard a First Amendment challenge to a law aimed at the wildly popular short-form video platform used by 170 million Americans that the government fears could be influenced by China.





Trump considers executive order to ‘save TikTok’ from a ban. The self-styled master dealmaker is exploring unconventional ways to rescue the Chinese-owned video app from a nationwide ban, arguing it will help him reach an adoring audience throughout his second term.





TikTok users flock to Chinese app RedNote as US ban looms





Trump and Chinese leader Xi talk about trade, fentanyl and TikTok





In a first, China will send vice president to Trump’s inauguration. Beijing is taking a two-pronged approach to the incoming president: trying to sweeten up Trump while also signaling it is ready to fight efforts to constrain it.





‘We fight back’: Nationwide protests planned for Trump’s Inauguration Day Grassroots organizations mobilize as the Miami Democratic Socialists of America plans to lead a local demonstration against the incoming administration





Severe cold forces Trump inauguration indoors, first time in 40 years. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will take place inside the U.S. Capitol on Monday rather than outdoors because of severe cold, the first time in 40 years that U.S. presidential inaugural ceremonies will be moved indoors.





White Christian nationalists are poised to remake America in their image during Trump’s second term, author says





D.C. residents want Airbnb blackout for Trump inauguration and beg owners not to rent to Republicans





Apple refuses government’s request to unlock Pensacola shooting suspect’s iPhones





FBI forces Chinese malware to delete itself from thousands of US computers





Elon Musk lashes out after top gaming commentator accuses him of cheating





