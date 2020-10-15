VANESSA BEELEY INTERVIEW - BBC ATTACKS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISTS TO HIDE IT'S COMPLICITY IN SYRIA

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Joining me today is Vanessa Beeley, an independent investigative journalist and photographer who has worked extensively in the Middle East – on the ground in Syria, Egypt, Iraq and Palestine, and has covering the conflict in Yemen since 2015. In 2018, Vanessa was named one of the 238 most respected journalists in the UK by the British National Council for the Training of Journalists. In 2019, Vanessa was among the recipients of the Serena Shim Award for uncompromising integrity in journalism.
Vanessa Beeley's Links:
https://www.patreon.com/vanessabeeley
https://twitter.com/vanessabeeley?lang=en
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqySDfPcmKYq6oUeC03y57A
https://21stcenturywire.com/author/21vbeeley/
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