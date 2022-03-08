Since the globalists seem determined to create global war, poverty and famine, here is a beginners guide on how to start growing some of your own food - FAST! Radish microgreens are one of the easiest and fastest microgreens to grow. You can literally start harvesting your first crop of radish microgreens in a week! Want more food? Then plant more seeds and use larger trays. Individual microgreen plants can also be potted and sold (or bartered) as seedlings which can then be grown to maturity. Tikki O. has many other videos on how to grow crops indoors using the Kratky hydroponic method. No pumps or air stones required. Super simple!





How to Grow Radish Microgreens - EASY and FAST: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZK6GqxFwbQ&list=PLybqm8xnXIgMJrgSKv98KK8GS58QCxry3&index=25

Tikki O. Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TikkiOOO/playlists

Microgreen radish seeds (1 lb = Approximately 56,000 seeds!): https://www.trueleafmarket.com/products/radish-sprouting-minowase-seeds?variant=39110757320

Trays: https://www.trueleafmarket.com/collections/growing-supplies-trays



