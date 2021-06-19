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Hunter Biden Selling Artwork for $500K Is Totally Not Money Laundering [17.06.2021]
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10 views • June 19, 2021
“Artwork” is how money is laundered and wealth is transferred around. Oldest trick in the book.'
"Buy a painting, get a free meeting with my father." - Hunter Biden
'They don’t even hide the corruption. They don’t have to. The swamp protects them'
'This isn't money laundering! C'mon, man! Neither is the Clinton Foundation! Oh, wait...'
124,034 views•Jun 17, 2021
Salty Cracker - 657K subscribers
https://youtu.be/iygk1XljgGs
Website: https://saltycrackermerch.com/
"Buy a painting, get a free meeting with my father." - Hunter Biden
'They don’t even hide the corruption. They don’t have to. The swamp protects them'
'This isn't money laundering! C'mon, man! Neither is the Clinton Foundation! Oh, wait...'
124,034 views•Jun 17, 2021
Salty Cracker - 657K subscribers
https://youtu.be/iygk1XljgGs
Website: https://saltycrackermerch.com/
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