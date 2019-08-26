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"Common Sense" Gun Laws are a Trojan Horse
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31 views • August 26, 2019
Common sense gun control is a trojan horse for ushering in the complete disarmament of the general population. So, says José Niño, a long-time gun-rights activist and political thinker from Venezuela. He discusses it with Mike Maharrey on this episode of Tenther Talk.

José worked as a gun rights lobbyist in Washington D.C. and believes in a “no compromise” right to keep and bear arms. His experience and as a lobbyist and the fact that he's from Venezuela gives him a unique perspective on the gun control debate. Ultimately, he thinks disarmament is the end-game for the gun control movement  - no matter what they tell you about "common-sense measures."
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freedomlibertygun rightspoliticsconstitution2a2nd amendmentgun ownerslibertarian10th amendment
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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