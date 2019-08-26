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"Common Sense" Gun Laws are a Trojan Horse
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31 views • August 26, 2019
Common sense gun control is a trojan horse for ushering in the complete disarmament of the general population. So, says José Niño, a long-time gun-rights activist and political thinker from Venezuela. He discusses it with Mike Maharrey on this episode of Tenther Talk.
José worked as a gun rights lobbyist in Washington D.C. and believes in a “no compromise” right to keep and bear arms. His experience and as a lobbyist and the fact that he's from Venezuela gives him a unique perspective on the gun control debate. Ultimately, he thinks disarmament is the end-game for the gun control movement - no matter what they tell you about "common-sense measures."
José worked as a gun rights lobbyist in Washington D.C. and believes in a “no compromise” right to keep and bear arms. His experience and as a lobbyist and the fact that he's from Venezuela gives him a unique perspective on the gun control debate. Ultimately, he thinks disarmament is the end-game for the gun control movement - no matter what they tell you about "common-sense measures."
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