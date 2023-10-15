Metaphysics 9. Artificial Intelligence will never Replace People

The power of artificial intelligence to replace people is exaggerated. While AI can be put to many good uses, the human being's ability to recognize a previously unrecognized possibility cannot be duplicated by machines. This renders AI essentially stupid and dependent on human beings.
This series of 20 videos on "Metaphysics" was originally recorded from June 1 - Oct. 4, 2023.
