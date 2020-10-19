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UNITED KINGDOM CRISIS | TOMMY ROBINSON AND STEFAN MOLYNEUX
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160 views • October 19, 2020
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4033/united-kingdom-crisis-tommy-robinson-and-stefan-molyneux
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4033-united-kingdom-crisis-tommy-robinson-and-stefan-molyneux
Tommy Robinson joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the erosion of free speech in the United Kingdom, the detention of Brittany Pettibone, Martin Sellner and Lauren Southern, Telford Grooming Gang Rape Scandal, the failure to implement Brexit, scarce political solutions, the Count Dankula court case, the frustration of raising awareness for ongoing catastrophes, being ignored and later being proven right.
Tommy Robinson is an independent journalist, the Founder and ex Leader of the English Defence League (EDL), the author of the bestselling books “Enemy of the State” and “Mohammed's Koran” and he recently took a stand for free speech by delivering Martin Sellner's speech at Speakers Corner in London, England.
Website: http://www.tommyrobinson.online
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/TRobinsonNewEra
Poland: Nationalism Rising with Tommy Robinson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYTsRpstpBY
Enemy of the State with Tommy Robinson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWNpZ3Dwf68
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? Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
? Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
? Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
? Gab: http://g..
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4033/united-kingdom-crisis-tommy-robinson-and-stefan-molyneux
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4033-united-kingdom-crisis-tommy-robinson-and-stefan-molyneux
Tommy Robinson joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the erosion of free speech in the United Kingdom, the detention of Brittany Pettibone, Martin Sellner and Lauren Southern, Telford Grooming Gang Rape Scandal, the failure to implement Brexit, scarce political solutions, the Count Dankula court case, the frustration of raising awareness for ongoing catastrophes, being ignored and later being proven right.
Tommy Robinson is an independent journalist, the Founder and ex Leader of the English Defence League (EDL), the author of the bestselling books “Enemy of the State” and “Mohammed's Koran” and he recently took a stand for free speech by delivering Martin Sellner's speech at Speakers Corner in London, England.
Website: http://www.tommyrobinson.online
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/TRobinsonNewEra
Poland: Nationalism Rising with Tommy Robinson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYTsRpstpBY
Enemy of the State with Tommy Robinson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWNpZ3Dwf68
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
? Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
? Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
? Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
? Gab: http://g..
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