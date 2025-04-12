BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Here’s how Ahiflower Oil can support your overall well-being
3 weeks ago

When it comes to omega fatty acid supplements, nothing comes close to Groovy Bee Ahiflower Oil Softgels. Our premium ahiflower oil softgels combine all the omega fatty acids and present them in balanced and easy-to-absorb forms.

You don't need to stress over having to buy three supplements and worrying about how much of each you need to take. Groovy Bee Ahiflower Oil Softgels contain all the essential omega fatty acids in balanced concentrations that your body can readily put to good use.

And since we value the environment as well as your health, our Groovy Bee Ahiflower Oil Softgels are sustainably produced from ahiflower plants grown in the United Kingdom using our Crop Assured 365 proprietary process of identity preservation. They are then brought to the USA where they are gently processed with patented extraction methods to retain maximum nutritional value.

Groovy Bee Ahiflower Oil Softgels are non-GMO, plant-based and rigorously lab tested for heavy metals, microbiology and glyphosate.

