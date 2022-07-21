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"THE SECRET LIVES OF CHILDREN" - (PART 2) THE SEX CRIMES OF CHILDREN
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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762 views • July 21, 2022

#CHILDREN #PROPHECY #SEX (Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: This prophetic word applies from age 13 all the way to lower 30's. THIS GENERATION PREYS ON ITSELF. Whether any example given "seems like" it means only older teens or adults who are out of the house, it can easily mean a 9 yr-old or 14 yr-old. AGE IS NO LIMIT TO THESE SINS. There are documented cases of 9 yr-old group rape and mid-teens raping a baby sister/ brother. ALL SCENARIOS APPLY TO ALL AGES. Thank you.


READ THIS PROPHECY ON THE BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/28/the-secret-lives-of-children-june-28-2022/


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CHILDREN FORNICATION PREMARITAL SEX SEX LGBTQ EVIL WICKED DISOBEDIENT LIE LIARS PARENTS PARENTING GOD JESUS BIBLE ISRAEL DISCIPLINE CHILD-REARING SONS SON DAUGHTERS DAUGHTER BOY GIRL TEENS SCHOOLS GOVERNMENT SOCIAL SERVICES CPS JUVENILE CRIMES RAPE DRUGS DATE-RAPE PRESCRIPTION PEER PRESSURE MONEY POWER CONTROL


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THIS WORD APPLIES TO AGES 13 to 30'S. THIS GENERATION IS DESTROYING ITSELF. Try not to deny what God is saying or hide by rationalizing what you hear: "No I don't believe this, I think certain ages are just too young to do what she says." LISTEN & REALIZE TRUTH. Whether any example I may explain "seems like" it can only be older teens, young adults, independent adults (25 up to 30s) - it can easily mean a 9 or 14yr old. AGE IS NO LIMIT TO THESE SINS, ALL SOME OF THESE YOUNG ONES LACK ARE MONEY AND OPPORTUNITY. There are documented cases of 9 yr-old group rape, many incidents of teens molesting young siblings or sleeping with grown men and women for fun. ALL SCENARIOS APPLY TO ALL AGES.


The easiest way to process this is not to pretend or try to convince your mind that younger children 9, 10, 13, 15 etc don't do heinous acts - IT IS TO UNDERSTAND GOD SAYS THAT CHILDREN ARE SICK AND ROTTEN INSIDE. So not doing something yet doesn't mean they're not capable, it means you need to learn how to spot the ways it shows itself BEFORE they do it. Speech, attitude, outbursts, wrath, rage, slyness, sneaking, disobedience, rebellion, compulsive lying, too-good-to-be-true personality in front of adults, open wishes: "I wish I could do this and this to her/ him" then the family is shocked and tries to brush it off. Pay attention to red flags as they show up. Satan is after the youth & it needs to be DEALT WITH, or Yah will judge these kids. These videos are a wake-up call to parents, may the viewers take heed in these end times.

Keywords
childrendaughterbiblegodeviljesusisraellgbtqboysexparentsliedaughtersparentingteensliarsfornicationwickedgirlsondisciplinesonsdisobedientpremarital sexchild-rearing
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