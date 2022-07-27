The Unvaccinated Will Be Vindicated! They Are the Heroes of the Last Two Years | Del Bigtree

Del Bigtree at the Highwire:

The Unvaccinated Will Be Vindicated! They Are the Heroes of the Last Two Years

"The unvaccinated are the heroes of the last two years, as they allowed us all to have a control group in the great experiment and highlight the shortcoming of the COVID vaccines. The unvaccinated carry many battle scars and injuries as they are the people we tried to mentally break. Yet no one wants to talk about what we did to them and what they forced the science to unveil."

Source: https://rumble.com/v1d8jff-the-unvaccinated-will-be-vindicated.html