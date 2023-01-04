⚡️Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1300, January 4, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (4 January 2023)

📄 Part 1

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, over 40 Ukrainian personnel, and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated near Dvurechnaya, Sinkovka, Kislovka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).





◽️ 1 sabotage and reconnaissance group of the enemy has been eliminated near Liman Perviy (Kharkov region).





💥 In Krasniy Liman direction, Russian forces have launched artillery strikes at two assault detachments, manpower and hardware concentration areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as near Serebryanskoye forestry.





◽️ 5 sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the enemy have been eliminated near Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Novovodyanoye, Serebryanka, and Belogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy has lost over 150 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armoured personnel carrier, 7 armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 pickups.





💥 In Donetsk direction, Russian forces continue their offensive.





◽️ The AFU have lost over 100 personnel, 1 tank, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, and 5 motor vehicles.





💥 In South Donetsk direction, AFU units made unsuccessful attempts to counterattack Russian forces' positions near Dorozhnyanka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ All counterattacks have been repelled, and the enemy has been pushed back to its initial positions.





◽️ Moreover, artillery strikes launched at AFU manpower and hardware concentration areas have resulted in the elimination of over 180 Ukrainian personnel, 5 tanks, 5 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 10 motor vehicles near Vladimirovka, Prechistovka, Novoukrainka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as near Chervonoye (Zaporozhye region).





💥 Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian groups of forces have neutralised 83 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military equipment at 107 areas.





◽️ 2 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radars have been destroyed near Chasov Yar and Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 5 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Orekhov (Zaporozhye region), Dibrova, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 1 ordnance depot of a unit of foreign mercenaries has been destroyed near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

Part 2

💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 1 launching ramp of Uragan multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) has been detected and destroyed near Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 3 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers have been destroyed near Pokalyanoye (Kharkov region), and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ 1 D-20 howitzer and its crew have been eliminated near Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).





✈️💥 Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down MiG-29 and Su-25 airplanes of Ukrainian Air Force near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novopavlovka (Nikolayev region).





💥 Air defence facilities have destroyed 6 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Zelyoniy Gai (Zaporozhye region), Blagoveshchenka, Petrovka, Kirillovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 357 airplanes and 199 helicopters, 2,813 unmanned aerial vehicles, 399 air defence missile systems, 7,408 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 968 fighting vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,772 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,920 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.