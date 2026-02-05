King James Bible study on every verse with "Heart + Say" in it | Sinner's prayer in the Bible

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some think mental assent is all that's needed for salvation... Maybe, in Greek. Unfortunately, King James translators were members of the Mandatory Vocalization Club. Thanks to my Brother in Christ, Ed Carson for inspiring me on the series. Thanks to the King James Bible Translators for being Mandatory Vocalization Club. Thanks to the Greek for probably supporting mental assent.