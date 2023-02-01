Dr. Jane Ruby





January 31, 2023





On today’s show Dr. Jane reviews the events of a Swedish conference revealing American Frontline experts gaslighting and participating in censoring their European counterparts! The unfortunate breakdown of our own U.S. freedom fighters is exposed. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.





Shedding Relief: https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)

My Pillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)

The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Protect Dr Jane Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane

Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)

Cocoa Bliss!! https://www.shop.earthechofoods.com/dr-jane

CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/

BioMD by HercoShield: https://www.biomd.info/jane





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v27s0vq-witness-says-u.s.-docs-shut-down-who-truther.html