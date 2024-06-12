Cuba - Russian frigate 'Admiral Gorshkov' entered the port of Havana

Cuba - The Russian frigate 'Admiral Gorshkov' entered the port of Havana and got a 21 gun salute. The nuclear powered submarine "Kazan" was also there equipped with guided missiles.

More info:

Northern Fleet ship detachment completes drills on deployment of precision missile weaponry and arrives to Havana port with unofficial visit

On the Russia Day, the Northern Fleet ship detachment including the fregate Admiral Gorshkov, nuclear-powered submarine missile cruiser Kazan, medium sea tanker Akademik Pashin and rescue towing ship Nikolai Chiker arrived with unofficial visit to Havana port of the Republic of Cuba.

In the coming days, the crews of warships and support vessels will take part in a number of protocol events, will have an opportunity to have some rest and visit local sightseeings.

A few hours before entering the port of the capital of the Republic of Cuba, the tactical ship strike group comprising the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the Project 885M nuclear-powered submarine missile cruiser Kazan completed an exercise in the use of high-precision missile weapons.

In the course of the exercise, the crews of the frigate and the nuclear submarine practised the use of high-precision missile weapons by computer simulation against naval targets representing ship groups of the mock enemy and located at a distance of over 600 kilometres. Operators at automated workstations entered the parameters of simulated surface targets and hit these targets without actually launching missiles.

The ship's Ka-27 helicopter, launched from the frigate Admiral Gorshkov frigate, was used to provide target designation. The nuclear-powered missile submarine cruiser Kazan conducted the training while in an underwater position.

A group of Northern Fleet ships led by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov made a transatlantic trip. The crew of the Kazan nuclear-powered underwater missile cruiser also made the same trip.

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the nuclear submarine Kazan are carriers of modern precision missile weapons, including Zirkon hypersonic missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles and Onyx anti-ship missiles.

Adding from Maria Zakharova, Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation:

Biden needs even "more bloodletting" in Europe to maintain his power, stated Maria Zakharova.

"Do EU countries realize that Washington is dragging them into a direct confrontation with Russia under the NATO flag?" she wrote, commenting on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's statement that arms supplies to Kiev will become mandatory for member countries of the alliance.

Adding from Biden, more $ for Ukraine:

❗️The United States and Ukraine will sign a security agreement on Thursday, the White House said.

The security agreement between them does not imply the use of American forces in Ukraine.

The security agreement with Ukraine includes a commitment to seek new appropriations for Kyiv from Congress, but not specific amounts, the White House said.